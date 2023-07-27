KINGSPORT – Rebecca Dawn Inscore Falin, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, with her family by her side.
Becky was born in Kingsport, TN on October 28, 1973, to her parents, Ron and Carol Ketron Inscore. She attended Morrison Chapel Methodist Church all her life and was a graduate of Volunteer High School. She played on the softball and volleyball teams all through school. Becky had many loves in her life, the most important being her precious grandchildren, they were the light of her life and spending time with them was her favorite thing to do. She was a big horror movie buff, coached softball, and her favorite place in the world was to be at the beach. She said it was her “happy place”. She will forever be remembered by all those who knew and loved her until they meet again.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Andrew “Buck” and Irene Ketron; and her paternal grandparents, Albert and Tilda Inscore.
Becky is survived by her loving husband, Michael Falin; daughter, Maccie Hilliard (Tyler); parents, Ron and Carol Inscore; sisters, Julie Phillips (Marty) and Brooke Inscore-Raster (Van); the joys of her life, her grandchildren, Daniel and William Hilliard, and Kayden, Kynlee, and Dawsyn Falin, and Paisley and Liliana Wallen; as well as several extended family members, and many dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home, 320 Grandview Street Church Hill, TN 37642. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Nate Ware officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions please consider a contribution in memory of Rebecca to The University of Tennessee Medical Center or the UT Graduate School of Medicine Comprehensive Stroke Center. Gifts can be sent online at www.utmedical.ord/give-back/give-now or sent to the Office of Philanthropy at: 2121 Medical Center Way, Knoxville, TN 37920.