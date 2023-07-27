KINGSPORT – Rebecca Dawn Inscore Falin, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, with her family by her side.

Becky was born in Kingsport, TN on October 28, 1973, to her parents, Ron and Carol Ketron Inscore. She attended Morrison Chapel Methodist Church all her life and was a graduate of Volunteer High School. She played on the softball and volleyball teams all through school. Becky had many loves in her life, the most important being her precious grandchildren, they were the light of her life and spending time with them was her favorite thing to do. She was a big horror movie buff, coached softball, and her favorite place in the world was to be at the beach. She said it was her “happy place”. She will forever be remembered by all those who knew and loved her until they meet again.

