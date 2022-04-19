Rebecca “Becky” Jean Letterman, 66, went home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Becky was of the Baptist faith. She was born and raised in Washington County and resided in Kingsport. Becky was a 1973 graduate of Daniel Boone High School. She retired from Fluor Daniels and she loved her work family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Maynard and Ruby Letterman; and her first husband, Robbie Thornburg.
Those left to cherish Becky’s memory are her daughter, Kelly Harshbarger (Jonny) of Kingsport, TN; the love of her life, her granddaughter, MaKenna Faith; sisters, Karen Light Compton of Greenville, TN and Carla Phillips (Tom)of Gray, TN; nephew, Nathan Light (Charolette); niece, Crystal Light (Chucky); great-nieces, MaKayla, Savannah, and Kelly Mae; great-nephew, Nevada; great-great-nieces, Dolly-Kate and Mavis; special brother-in-law; Gary Light; many cousins and friends.
It was Becky’s wish to be cremated.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the Fireside Room of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Rebecca “Becky” Jean Letterman and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.