Rebecca “Becky” Hemphill Arthur, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home November 16, 2021. She was raised in Dalton, Ga by the late Jim and Leo Hemphill and was a resident of Kingsport, TN since 1959, with her husband, Stephen (Steve) G. Arthur who survived her.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who lived by her favorite motto, “Live, Love, Laugh”. She loved the beach, cooking and hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations and big holiday gatherings with family, and caring for her mother and younger sister in their final days. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport, TN, a charter member of the Social Order of the Beauceant, #244 and a charter member of the Preston Forest Garden Guild.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents, James Y. (Jim) Hemphill and Mattie Leo Hemphill; her sisters, Annie Laura Brooker, Jeanne Evelyn Herron and her husband, R.L. Herron; her brothers, James B. Hemphill, Thomas E. Hemphill all of Dalton, GA and Morrison Hemphill of Auburn, AL. The Hemphill clan that grew up so close to each other during the Great Depression are all together again in Heaven having a big family reunion with plenty of sweet tea.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Becky was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Deborah Elaine Arthur of Kingsport, TN; niece, Tammy Herron and nephew, Jerry Brooker; parents-in-law, Grover and Alfreda Arthur of Crandall, GA; brothers-in-law, James Arthur of Hixon, TN, George Arthur of Crandall, GA, and sisters-in-law, Louise Hill and her husband, Ted of Dalton, GA. and Nancy E. Hemphill of Ringgold, GA.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Stephen (Steve) G. Arthur, Sr. and their four children, Stephen (Steve) G. Arthur, Jr. of Kingsport, TN, Thomas (Tom) J. Arthur of Lake Arthur, NM, Nancy Jane Longbottom and husband, Jeffrey A. (Jeff) Longbottom of Keller, TX, James (Jim) W. Arthur and wife, Katherine (Kathy) Grace Arthur of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth Arthur of Kingsport, TN, Rachel Caroline Arthur of Columbia, TN, Nichole (Nikki) Renee Longbottom of Keller, TX and Christopher David Hixson of Kingsport, TN; great-granddaughter, Brexlei Hixson of Kingsport, TN; nephew like a son, Randy Herron; brother-in-law, Jack Brooker of Dalton, GA; sisters-in-law, Pat Hemphill of Auburn, AL, Jane Arthur of Hixon, TN, Rewanda Arthur of Crandall, GA; 12 nieces and 10 nephews and many great nieces and great nephews. We miss you so much and were blessed that you were in our lives. Love you!
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 12:00 pm until 1:45 pm at Oak Hill Funeral Home in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
The Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Dr. William M. Shelton officiating.
A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Masonic Garden.
