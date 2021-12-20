KINGSPORT - Rebecca “Becky” Greer, 58, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Kingsport on April 27, 1963, a daughter of Phyllis S. and Gilmer K. Greer of Kingsport. Becky graduated from Sullivan South High School in 1981, Northeast State in 1983 with an Associate Degree, and had been employed at Food City. She was of the Baptist faith, and she will be remembered as a loving and devoted daughter, sister, aunt and a friend who loved her pets.
Becky is preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis S. Greer. Survivors include her father, Gilmer K. Greer; sister, Kathy Greer of Johnson City; brother, Michael Greer of Nashville; special niece, Nellie Frye of Limestone; special friend, Rebecca Sizemore of Kingsport.
The services for Becky will be private.
