BLUE RIDGE, VA - Rebecca Ann "Becky" Baker Light, age 57, of Blue Ridge, entered the gates of heaven on October 25, 2022. A former resident of Kingsport, Tennessee Becky lived in Blue Ridge, Virginia since 1995. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and daughter-in-law with a generous, selfless nature and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Left to mourn her is her husband of 37 years, Jonathan (Jon) Light of Blue Ridge, Virginia; daughter, Tresica Light Colvin and son-in-law Jimmy of Vinton; five grandchildren, Rodney, Nicholas, Kyle, Lorelai and Emmett; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Alice Ludden Baker; and her brother, Donald Baker of Kingsport, TN.
Becky was a 1983 graduate of Sullivan South High School and attended Hiwassee College. She was an active member of Bonsack United Methodist Church. She was employed by Berglund Dealership in Roanoke, VA and owner of Lightnin' Springs Labradors of Blue Ridge, VA. She loved horseback riding, animals of all types, sewing, travelling and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Oakey's Funeral Service East Chapel on Cloverdale Rd, Roanoke, VA from 11:00AM to 12:00PM with funeral service to follow at 12:00PM.
Visitation will also be held on October 30 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home on Charlemont Ave, Kingsport, TN from 1:00PM-2:00PM.
Graveside service will be held at Light Cemetery, 398 Light Cemetery Road, Rogersville, TN, off of Beech Creek Rd at 2:30PM.