BLUE RIDGE, VA - Rebecca Ann "Becky" Baker Light, age 57, of Blue Ridge, entered the gates of heaven on October 25, 2022. A former resident of Kingsport, Tennessee Becky lived in Blue Ridge, Virginia since 1995. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and daughter-in-law with a generous, selfless nature and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Left to mourn her is her husband of 37 years, Jonathan (Jon) Light of Blue Ridge, Virginia; daughter, Tresica Light Colvin and son-in-law Jimmy of Vinton; five grandchildren, Rodney, Nicholas, Kyle, Lorelai and Emmett; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Alice Ludden Baker; and her brother, Donald Baker of Kingsport, TN.

