Reba S. Turbyfill Dec 10, 2022

KINGSPORT - Reba S. Turbyfill, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Arrangements and survivors may be viewed by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home is serving the Turbyfill family.