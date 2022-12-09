Reba S. Turbyfill Dec 9, 2022 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Reba S. Turbyfill, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday December 8, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Reba S. Turbyfill Kingsport Funeral Home Arrangement Lord Recommended for you