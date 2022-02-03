YUMA, VA – Reba Rogers Hartgrove, 84, entered into rest on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She enjoyed quilting and working crossword puzzles. Reba managed Yuma Pool and McGee’s Sandwich Shop for several years while she was a hairdresser in her home for 35 years.
Reba was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Hartgrove and her parents, Bert and Allie Rogers. She was the last of 12 siblings with her sisters, Ruby Rogers, Edith Sanchez, Jean Morelock, Maxie Lane, Gladys Calhoun, Lou Laney, Georgia Gilliland and brothers, Kyle, Jess, William T. and John Rogers preceding her in death.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons, David (Diane) Hartgrove, Yuma, VA, Michael Hartgrove, Kingsport, TN; daughters, Rhonda Hartgrove, Yuma, VA, Kay Hartgrove, Fairfax, VA, Kim (Tim) Wininger, Yuma, VA; grandchildren, Brooke Light, Kingsport, TN, Brandy Hartgrove, Knoxville, TN, Brittany Hartgrove, Knoxville, TN, Curtis Wininger, Bath, NY, Kyndall (Josh) Watts, Kingsport, TN; great-grandchildren, Brody Light, Kingsport, TN and Max Watts, Kingsport, TN; sisters-in-law, Myrtle Rogers and Mildred Rogers; brother-in-law, Gene Sanchez; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Wayne McCarty officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 12:50 pm at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Hartgrove, Michael Hartgrove, Tim Wininger, Josh Watts, Max Watts, Brody Light and Tommy Whitley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cowans Branch Baptist Church, 433 Cowans Gap Rd, Gate City, VA 24251 where she was a member nearly 60 years or Yuma Ruritan, 6404 Yuma Rd, Gate City, VA 24251 where she volunteered with many events.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her nephew, Tommy Whitley and her niece, Anita McClain for their visits and calls over the past few years.
