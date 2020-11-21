Reba Nell Johnson Shelby, age 94, went to be with her Lord Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born September 13, 1926, in Bee Branch, Arkansas. Reba was the seventh of nine children, born to Harry and Nettie Rowe Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; son, Gordon; and seven of her nine siblings.
Reba is survived by one sister, Marvelle Johnson Davis of Albuquerque, NM; two sisters-in-law, Ova Lee Shelby of Conway, AR and Avanelle Johnson of Damascus, AR; along with many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
She grew up on a farm and worked hard, along with her siblings and parents, picking cotton.
After high school, she taught school in Alread, Arkansas for one year before moving to Tennessee. She started work at the Kingsport Press in 1946. Reba married Gerald Shelby in March of 1950. They had one son, Gordon, who was killed in a drowning accident in 1972.
Reba was an active member of Fall Branch First Baptist Church and lived her entire married life in the Fall Branch community. She will be missed by her family and many friends.
Per Reba’s wishes, she will be laid to rest in a private burial service and no funeral will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Holston Home For Children, 404 Holston Dr., Greeneville, TN 37743.