ROGERSVILLE - Reba Matney Price "Nanny" of Rogersville, Tennessee, passed from this life and went to her heavenly home on August 18, 2021.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 20, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville, TN from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Funeral service will follow with Reverend Jarod Harrell officiating. Graveside Service and burial will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Highland Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. Broome Funeral Home will have masks available to accommodate visitors, and social distancing is advised.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Avalon Hospice (Vera) and caregivers, Donna Gilbert, Betty Arnold and Tammy Courtney.
