ROGERSVILLE - Reba Matney Price "Nanny" of Rogersville, Tennessee, passed from this life and went to her heavenly home on August 18, 2021. Reba was born in Boone, North Carolina in 1928 to L. C. and Beatrice Cook Matney. The family moved to Tennessee a couple of years later where she resided the remainder of her life of 93 years. She was a member of Gills Chapel Baptist Church and a member of Hasson Chapter No. 179 Order of Eastern Star where she was a past Worthy Matron. She was preceded in death by her parents, L. C. and Beatrice Cook Matney, her husband of 68 years, Isaac Monroe Price, brothers Clay Matney and J. B. "Dutch" Matney, twin baby brother, Ray Matney, sisters Ruth Justus, Margaret Elkins, Wanda Cinnamon, Lorene Alvis and Patsy Walker.
Reba dearly loved her family and was dearly loved by all of them in return. She also had a nurturing, loving heart for children, the less fortunate and animals. Her sense of humor delighted all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Price Golden, and grandsons Gregory Golden, Jr. (Stacie) and Geremy Golden (Emily), her great grandchildren, Galen Golden, Elijah Golden, Kenner Golden, Briana Golden and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 20, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville, TN from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Funeral service will follow with Reverend Jarod Harrell officiating. Graveside Service and burial will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Highland Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. Broome Funeral Home will have masks available to accommodate visitors, and social distancing is advised.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Avalon Hospice (Vera) and caregivers, Donna Gilbert, Betty Arnold and Tammy Courtney.
