MAGNOLIA, TX - Reba Mae Miller, 91, Magnolia, TX and formerly of Scott County, VA passed away, Monday, July 26, 2021, at HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Steve Tilley of Heritage First Church of God, Kingsport, TN officiating.
Burial will follow at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in the Midway community of Scott County; VA. Family will serve as pallbearers.
