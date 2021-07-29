MAGNOLIA, TX - Reba Mae Miller, 91, Magnolia, TX and formerly of Scott County, VA passed away, Monday, July 26, 2021, at HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Reba was born in Scott County, VA on November 16, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Elbert and Partha (Gillenwater) Quillen.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Miller, Magnolia, TX, son, Randy Miller and wife, Cheryl, Ft. Blackmore, VA, daughters, Elaine Clarkson and husband, Hugh, Magnolia, TX, and Peggy Bush, Houston, TX, grandchildren, Stacie Mason and husband, Chris, Misty Miller and husband, William, Adam Miller, John Clarkson, and Jason Clarkson, 14 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, sisters, Ollie Dockery, Weber City, VA, Gertrude Lawson, Ft. Blackmore, VA, Nina LaForce, Allen Park, MI, Joan Langrel, Marie Helton and Shirley Williams, all of Gate City, VA, Brenda Salling and husband, Buford and Cathy Doty and husband, John, Austin, TX, brothers, E.S. Quillen, Ft. Blackmore, VA, Patton Quillen and wife, Julie, Rye Cove, VA, Odell Quillen and wife, Sue, Ft. Blackmore, VA, Fred Quillen and wife, Betty Ann, Gate City, VA and Mack Quillen, Hiltons, VA, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Steve Tilley of Heritage First Church of God, Kingsport, TN officiating.
Burial will follow at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in the Midway community of Scott County; VA. Family will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Miller family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
