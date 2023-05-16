WEBER CITY, VA - Reba Lee Hood Stokes, 82, of Weber City, VA departed this life Friday, May 12, 2023, to spend eternity with her Heavenly Father and to join her husband, Garland, and so many other family members whom she had missed so very much.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 5:00-7:00 pm at Weber City First Baptist Church, Weber City, VA.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jeff DeBoard and Rev. Darrell Fletcher officiating.
Music will be under the direction of The Potters.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 11:00 am at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Those attending are asked to meet at Oak Hill Funeral Home by 10:30 am to go in procession to the cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Browden Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Matt Crist, Billy Crist, Caden Wade, David Stokes and Allen Hood.
Honorary pallbearers will be Emily Williams, Elmer Williams, Phillip Wills and Rev. R.D. Stallard.
Memorial contributions in Reba’s honor may be made to Weber City First Baptist Church, c/o The Kitchen Committee, 155 Shady Elm Lane, Weber City, VA 24290, your local animal shelter or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Brian Shaffer and staff, Dr. Freddie Williams, Dr. James Merrill and the staff of the CVA Heart Institute, Dr. Steven Butler and staff, the staff of Ballad Hospice, especially, Carrie Osborne; the staff of Asbury Place, the staff of Amedysis Home Health – Abingdon, especially, Joel Cowen; the staff of Home Instead, particularly, Alicia Gilbert, Beccah Goodman, Alexia Somers and Marlie Hovis who have become part of our family, our mom’s first caregiver, Alice Begley; and many others you have helped us along this journey at a moment’s notice.