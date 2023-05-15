WEBER CITY, VA - Reba Lee Hood Stokes, 82, of Weber City, VA departed this life Friday, May 12, 2023, to spend eternity with her Heavenly Father and to join her husband, Garland, and so many other family members whom she had missed so very much.
Reba was born on Saturday, January 25, 1941, in Scott County, Virginia to the late Orbin Mote “O.M” Hood and Edna Bell Smith Hood. She was a 1959 graduate of Rye Cove High School where she participated in student government and the Glee Club. She was a very proud Rye Cove “Eagle”.
She began her working career at the Hob-Nob Drive-In in 1957 at the age of 16, where she met her husband, Garland. They were married in 1959 and together began a lifelong career in the food industry. Together they operated the Hob-Nob Drive-In for 28 years and took it to new heights where it continues to operate successfully today.
In 1987, she and Garland retired to spend time with family, but retirement did not last long. They returned to the food industry to operate the Campus Drive-In and later Stokes’ Family Dining in Weber City (where Weber City Drug Store currently operates) and worked with her family at Burgers R Us for many years.
After Stokes’ Family Dining, they finally retired for good and began to enjoy years of clogging and square dancing, and travel with their family and cherished friends. They were able to visit 49 of the 50 states, missing only the state of Michigan. They were planning a trip to Europe when Garland passed away unexpectedly.
One of Reba and Garland’s favorite places to visit was Myrtle Beach, SC. Many, many wonderful summer vacations were spent there with their family and dear friends.
In later years, Reba went on many wonderful trips with her daughters, their families, sisters, aunts, cousins, and her dear friends.
Reba was a very talented and accomplished cook. Cooking was her “love language.” She and Garland both loved Christmas and the many amazing goodies and treats that she made to share for the holidays, especially her rum cakes, chocolate fudge and peanut butter fudge.
Her absolute greatest joy in life was her family, particularly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored and loved to spoil and they in turn adored her.
Reba was a smart, strong-willed, hard-working and very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She and Garland were members of Weber City First Baptist Church where they enjoyed serving together on the Kitchen Committee and other activities through the years.
In addition to her parents, Reba was preceded in death by her husband of 50 wonderful years, Garland; sister, Elvia Mae Sloan; brother, Billy Matthew Hood; maternal and paternal grandparents; numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law whom she considered her brothers and sisters; and many other dear family members and friends.
Those left to cherish Reba’s memory are her daughters; Marcei Stokes Williams (Marty), Cathy Stokes Anderson (Mike), Cindy Stokes Scott (Carl); her adoring grandchildren, Emily Williams (Caden Wade), Browden Anderson (Makenna), Ryan Anderson (Samantha), Matt Crist, Billy Crist (Michelle); great-grandchildren, Oliver Lee Wade and a great-granddaughter on the way; her sisters, whom she cherished, Faye Sloan, and Betty Wills (Phillip); sisters-in-law, Brenda Wolfe (Jerry) and Mary Sue Fuller; brother-in-law, Tommy Stokes (Melissa); aunts, Martha Bledsoe and Cora Bobrosky (Mack); many precious nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, a host of lifetime friends, her church family; and her very special friends, Sue Morris, Nancy Christian and Margaret McConnell.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 5:00-7:00 pm at Weber City First Baptist Church, Weber City, VA.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jeff DeBoard and Rev. Darrell Fletcher officiating.
Music will be under the direction of The Potters.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 11:00 am at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Those attending are asked to meet at Oak Hill Funeral Home by 10:30 am to go in procession to the cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Browden Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Matt Crist, Billy Crist, Caden Wade, David Stokes and Allen Hood.
Honorary pallbearers will be Emily Williams, Elmer Williams, Phillip Wills and Rev. R.D. Stallard.
Memorial contributions in Reba’s honor may be made to Weber City First Baptist Church, c/o The Kitchen Committee, 155 Shady Elm Lane, Weber City, VA 24290, your local animal shelter or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Brian Shaffer and staff, Dr. Freddie Williams, Dr. James Merrill and the staff of the CVA Heart Institute, Dr. Steven Butler and staff, the staff of Ballad Hospice, especially, Carrie Osborne; the staff of Asbury Place, the staff of Amedysis Home Health – Abingdon, especially, Joel Cowen; the staff of Home Instead, particularly, Alicia Gilbert, Beccah Goodman, Alexia Somers and Marlie Hovis who have become part of our family, our mom’s first caregiver, Alice Begley; and many others you have helped us along this journey at a moment’s notice.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Reba Lee Hood Stokes and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.