WEBER CITY, VA - Reba Lee Hood Stokes, 82, of Weber City, VA departed this life Friday, May 12, 2023, to spend eternity with her Heavenly Father and to join her husband, Garland, and so many other family members whom she had missed so very much.

Reba was born on Saturday, January 25, 1941, in Scott County, Virginia to the late Orbin Mote “O.M” Hood and Edna Bell Smith Hood. She was a 1959 graduate of Rye Cove High School where she participated in student government and the Glee Club. She was a very proud Rye Cove “Eagle”.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you