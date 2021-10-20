KINGSPORT - Reba Klepper, 78, of Kingsport passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, Sunday, October 17, 2021 following a long illness.
The family will receive friends from 5-6pm, Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral Service will be conducted at 6pm, Thursday, October 21, 2021, with Rev. Tom Schoeneck officiating. Special music will be provided by Evan Edwards and Tom Allen. Entombment service will held at 11am, Friday, October 22, 2021 in East Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Those attending the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may make memorial contributions to The American Cancer Society, at www.cancer.org.
