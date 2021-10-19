KINGSPORT - Reba Klepper, 78, of Kingsport passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, Sunday, October 17, 2021 following a long illness. Born in Nickelsville, VA on June 23, 1943, a daughter of the late C.B. and Estelle Kilgore, she resided in this area her entire life. Reba graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1961 and attended Northeast State College. She married Wayne Klepper on March 1, 1963 in Kingsport. Reba was a real estate sales person and a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church. Reba will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife of 58 years, mom, sister and friend who loved being a homemaker, drinking coffee, reading, listening to music and flowers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Smokey Mountain Hospice who treated her like family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Bowman Klepper; brothers, Leland Kilgore, Don Kilgore and Wayne Kilgore. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Wayne Klepper; son, Kristopher Wayne Klepper and wife Toni of Blountville; grandson, Josh Bare; sister, Shirley Sluss of Kingsport; brother, Larry Kilgore of New Johnsonville, TN; special nieces, Debbie and Melinda; special friend, Marylyn Taylor; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-6pm, Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral Service will be conducted at 6pm, Thursday, October 21, 2021, with Rev. Tom Schoeneck officiating. Special music will be provided by Evan Edwards and Tom Allen. Entombment service will held at 11am, Friday, October 22, 2021 in East Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Those attending the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may make memorial contributions to The American Cancer Society, at www.cancer.org.
