KINGSPORT - Reba Kay Turbyfill, 67 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center with her family by her side. She was born on February 7, 1955 in Ft. Blackmore, VA to the late Cleo and Venus Sanders. She was graduate of Twin Springs High School in the class of 1973. Reba worked as a telephone operator at Indian Path Hospital for 28 years. Reba was a devoted and faithful member of Bible Way Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Troy, Rev. Mack, and Fred Sanders; sister-in-law, Verna Sanders; nieces, Sherry Sanders and Lainey Thomas; brother-in-law, Charles Lee.

