KINGSPORT - Reba Kay Turbyfill, 67 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center with her family by her side. She was born on February 7, 1955 in Ft. Blackmore, VA to the late Cleo and Venus Sanders. She was graduate of Twin Springs High School in the class of 1973. Reba worked as a telephone operator at Indian Path Hospital for 28 years. Reba was a devoted and faithful member of Bible Way Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Troy, Rev. Mack, and Fred Sanders; sister-in-law, Verna Sanders; nieces, Sherry Sanders and Lainey Thomas; brother-in-law, Charles Lee.
Survivors include her loving husband of 42 years, Gary Turbyfill; son, Tim Turbyfill and wife Crystal; granddaughters, Allison and Gretchin; sisters, Gerri Lee, Betty Graham (Tom), Mima Lawson (Otis), Ina (Paul); brother, Russell Sanders (Bobbie); sister-in-law, Mary Sanders; aunt, Margie Sanders; brother-in-law, Steve Turbyfill; sister-in-law, Judy Johnson, Phyllis Thomas; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Bible Way Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Rick Vannoy officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at Oak Hill Memorial Park on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 11am. Pallbearers will be Wes Owens, Tom Graham, Anthony Lawson, Bob Kindle, Gary Musselman, and Tim Turbyfill. Otis Lawson, Paul Owens, and Greg Lawson will serve as honorary pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am.