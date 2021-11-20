KINGSPORT - Reba J. McAmis went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at her home in Kingsport, TN on Thursday, November 18, 2021. She was born September 21, 1929 in Hawkins County, TN. Reba was saved as an 8–9-year-old little girl at a revival in the church where she grew up as her school dismissed for the day and the teachers walked them to hear the gospel. She traveled with her husband, Buford McAmis while he preached the gospel in many meetings in several states, supported him as he pastored in NC and had a ministry at Hillside Manor Nursing Home with him several days a week that she dearly loved.
Reba sang with the McAmis Quartet for 23 years. She loved her home church, Pentecost Independent Freewill Baptist Church where her son, Eddie McAmis is pastor and where she was Mamaw and Mother to all who attend there along with many others. She loved to cook and bake and fed anyone who came into her home.
Her primary caregiver for the past 8 years was her daughter-in-law, Teresa McAmis who she loved as a daughter and for the past 6 weeks her beloved nieces, Sherrie Castle, Nichole Conley, Lashara Thompson and special friend, Norma Melgara who took wonderful care of her along with her family. Her greatest desire until the end was that her children, grandchildren and other family members would meet her in heaven one day. She prayed daily for each one of them and never failed to request prayer for them at church.
Reba was preceded in death by husband, Buford McAmis; her father and mother, Drew and Fannie Sensabaugh; daughter, Deborah Thompson; daughter-in-law, Robin McAmis; 4 sisters and 3 brothers. She is survived by her daughter; Andrea and husband Bobby Johnson; sons, Eddie McAmis and wife Teresa, Danny McAmis and late wife, Robin; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 2 - 4 pm at Pentecost Independent Freewill Baptist Church, 868 Rock Springs Drive, Kingsport, Tn 37664. The service will follow at 4pm with Pastor Eddie McAmis, Bro. Shelton Meade and Pastor Lewis Meade officiating. Burial will be on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with her husband.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, David, Jonathan, Drew, Dylan, Dalton, Robby and Freddie and great-nephews, Brian and Benjamin. Honorary pallbearers will be her great grandsons.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.