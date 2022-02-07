MT. CARMEL - Reagan Sewell, 44, of Mt. Carmel, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, February 6, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Reagan was a wonderful daughter, mother, sister and friend who was loved by everyone.
Preceding Reagan in death are her grandparents and the father of her son, John Blonski.
Left to cherish Reagan’s memory are her son, Dane Jordison Blonski; parents, Cam and Rachel Sewell; brothers, David Sewell (Renee) and Joe Sewell (Christy); nieces, Gracie and Josie Sewell; nephew, Cam Sewell; uncle, Roy Lundy; aunt, Ida McAllister; and many friends.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in the Garden of Resurrection at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Jon Rogers will officiate.
The family would like to thank the staff of Ballad Hospice for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time.
