Reable Faye Stevenson, 81, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
Reable was a devoted mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was a member of the Church of God Prophecy in Coeburn, VA. She also attended Zion Family Ministries with her children for the last 20 years.
Formerly employed by Thompson & Litton in Wise, VA. She was a caregiver/companion for the late Kathleen Sturgill, Clara Lou Bank and Jo Nosler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jackson Winfield and Draxie Collins Salyers; three brothers, Cecil Salyers, Buster Salyers and Buckle Salyers; two sisters, Susie Mullins and Beatrice Salyers; and grandson, Blake Shouse.
Surviving are two sons, Ricky Stevenson and wife Hope and Mike Belcher and wife Judith; stepdaughter, Rebekah Ritter; grandchildren, Noah Stevenson, Shyla Stevenson, Jill Parker, Joni Strange, Phillip Belcher, Alex Belcher, Laken Shouse, Danielle Amos and Robbie Amos; great-grandchildren, Brody Parker, Bowen Parker, Brynnlee Joy Parker, Aella Strange, Allie Webb, and Macie Webb; three brothers, Norman Salyers and wife Patsy of Clintwood, Dewey Salyers and wife Rhonda of Pound, and Cameron Salyers and wife Buena of Pound; sister, Selma Steele of Wise; father of her children, Steve Stevenson and wife Barbra; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Reable Faye Stevenson will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Zion Family Ministries in Wise, VA with Pastor Wayne Hager officiating. Burial will follow in the Salyers Family Cemetery in Pound, VA. Family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. till time of services at 1:00 P.M. Monday, January 4, 2021 at the church. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family, church or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.colm to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.