JOHNSON CITY - On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Raymond "Ray" Hice, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 80 at the Community Living Center at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ray was born on February 1, 1943 in Baltimore, MD to Alberta Hall. He graduated from Edmonson High School. Immediately upon graduating, Ray enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served over 23 years, including two tours in Vietnam. He was the recipient of numerous honors and medals, retiring at the rank of Sgt. Major. Following his retirement from the military, he went on to serve as V.P. of Retail Operations for two local petroleum companies in Morristown and Greeneville, TN, eventually leaving to start a chain of retail tobacco stores alongside his wife, Brenda. They operated 14 stores in East Tennessee and South Carolina. Upon his second retirement, Ray went into real estate where he was a Realtor with Sharits Realty and Carroll Real Estate in Rogersville, TN.

