JOHNSON CITY - On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Raymond "Ray" Hice, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 80 at the Community Living Center at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ray was born on February 1, 1943 in Baltimore, MD to Alberta Hall. He graduated from Edmonson High School. Immediately upon graduating, Ray enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served over 23 years, including two tours in Vietnam. He was the recipient of numerous honors and medals, retiring at the rank of Sgt. Major. Following his retirement from the military, he went on to serve as V.P. of Retail Operations for two local petroleum companies in Morristown and Greeneville, TN, eventually leaving to start a chain of retail tobacco stores alongside his wife, Brenda. They operated 14 stores in East Tennessee and South Carolina. Upon his second retirement, Ray went into real estate where he was a Realtor with Sharits Realty and Carroll Real Estate in Rogersville, TN.
All the while, Ray continued his service to fellow veterans serving 16 years with the American Legion Department of Tennessee in various roles, including Post Finance Officer, East TN Vice-Commander, and District 1 Commander.
Ray was a brilliant, reliable, compassionate, and generous man. He never stopped fighting for what he believed in and was very much a workhorse. Despite long days leading a successful company, when he came home at the end of the day, he was a fun-loving, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, friend, and legionnaire. He touched the lives of many through his businesses, travels, and most importantly, his relationships.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother, Alberta Costin; father, George Henry Hice; brother, Eugene Hice; son, Ray Hice Jr.; and daughter, Christina Hice.
Ray is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Tilson Hice, with whom he shared 30 beautiful years; a daughter, Melissa (Mark) Collier, Rogersville, TN; two sons, Timothy Jones (Melissa Jennings), Berea, KY; and Larry C. Jones (Stephen M. Jaffe), Asheville, NC; brothers, Bill (Barbara) Costin, James (Cecilia) Costin; sisters, Margaret Bennett, and Joan Koethe, several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Ray held his grandson, Peyton, in a special light, and watching him grow into the incredible young man he is today brought him great joy.
A military honors and committal service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, TN. Anyone wishing to attend should plan to meet at the historical cemetery site, 53 Memorial Avenue, Mountain Home, TN no later than 12:45 P.M.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of the oncology department at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, in addition to the staff of the Community Living Center. The kindness and care extended to Ray and his family will not soon be forgotten.
Memorials in Ray's honor may be made to Volunteer Services at the VA Medical Center's Community Living Center, P.O. Box 4000 (135), Mountain Home, TN 37684.