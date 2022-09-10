Raymond L. Carter Sep 10, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLOUNTVILLE - Raymond L. Carter, 76, of Blountville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home. Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Raymond L. Carter Trent Funeral Home Arrangement Lord Recommended for you