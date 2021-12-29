HILTONS, VA - Raymond K "Skin" Blalock, 76, of Hiltons, VA, passed away at Ballad Health (Holston Valley Medical Center) on December 25th, 2021, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
He lived in Hiltons, Virginia for many years and was the son of the late Charles and Minnie Hensley Blalock. He enjoyed fishing the Holston River.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by brothers, Robert E. Blalock and wife, Bonnie, Herman Blalock and Carl Blalock; and nephew, Bruce M. Blalock.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Remona Kay "Betsy" Blalock; sons, Caleb Starnes, Justin McMurray and wife, Jessica; step-son Dustin Carter and wife, Holly; granddaughters, Rayanne Carter and Adalynn Starnes; brother, Grady Blalock and wife, Shirley; two nephews, one niece, several great nieces and nephews; several cousins and friends; special friends, Morris Gardner and Wayne Leonard.
Per his wishes, Raymond will be cremated with no services
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Blalock family.