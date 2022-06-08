SURGOINSVILLE - Raymond Isaac Lindsey, age 72, of Surgoinsville, passed away on June 4, 2022.
Raymond was born to Jim and Jewel Lindsey on June 11, 1949. He went to school at Surgoinsville High School. He worked as a pipe fitter and welding instructor for TVA for a number of years and retired in 2007. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Marines and was awarded The Purple Heart. He was a member of the VFW and DAV.
Raymond was beloved by many. Raymond never met a stranger, and he was always the life of the party. Ray enjoyed traveling the world, playing golf and riding motorcycles.
He was preceded in death by; his parents, Jim and Jewel Lindsey; step-sister, Betty Jene Huckaby.
He is survived by; son, Kevin (Lisa) Lindsey; Grandchildren, Lauren (Alex) McNew, Allyson Lindsey (Tyler Farmer), Isaac Lindsey; Brother, Ralph Lindsey; nephews, Mark Lindsey and Chad Lindsey; step-sister, Brenda Moses Bethea; and several other loving friends and family members.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, June 10, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at Horne Cemetery at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 11, 2022. The family asks that anyone wishing to be at the cemetery please meet there at 10:45am.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.