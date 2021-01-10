ROGERSVILLE - Raymond G. Linkous, 63, of Rogersville went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Raymond was born on November 22, 1957 to the late Jeans Bert “JB” Linkous and Adella Lorinna Linkous. He was a member My Father’s House Baptist Church. Raymond loved his family, his grandchildren, and his church family. He was a loving husband, father, papaw, brother, and friend to many.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his grandson, Bentley Ray; and brother, David Lynn.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 39 years, Linda Darlene Linkous; daughters, Lisa Linkous and Melanie Morelock and husband Jordan; grandchildren, Isaac, Adella, and Noah; sister, Madeline Mauk and husband Virgil; brothers, James “Bud”, Sam, Jerry and wife Kathy; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Ed Barnette and Pastor Kevin Stewart officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Hawkins County Memory Gardens with Pastor Ed Barnette and Pastor Kevin Stewart officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 AM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be Sam Linkous, Jerry Linkous, Jordan Morelock, Richard Ramey, Thomas Johnson, and Stephen Johnson. Honorary pallbearer will be James Linkous.
