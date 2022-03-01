GATE CITY, VA - Raymond Fig, 93, Gate City, VA passed away, Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Glencoe Cemetery, Big Stone Gap, VA.
Friends are asked to meet at Glencoe Cemetery for the graveside service.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, the family will hold a Video Conference Memorial at a later date.
An online guest register is available for the Fig family at www.gatecityfunerals.com and on the Gate City Funeral Home Facebook page.
