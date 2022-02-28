GATE CITY, VA - Raymond Fig, 93, Gate City, VA passed away, Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Raymond was born in Osaka in Wise County, VA on December 27, 1928, and was the son of the late Frank and Eva (Gilliam) Figliuzzo.
He was retired from the United States Postal Service in Big Stone Gap, VA.
He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and an Elder for 60 years in the Gate City Congregation and surrounding area.
We look forward to seeing him again in the Paradise earth when God’s Kingdom rules over the earth.
In addition to his parents, his granddaughter, Janie Louise Fig, and brothers, James Fig, Jack Fig, Ralph Figliuzzo (Fig), Robert Fig, Elmer Fig, Willie Fig, and Don Fig preceded him in death.
Raymond is survived by his best friend, love of his life, and wife of 70 years, Louise (Underwood) Fig, Gate City, VA; sons, Raymond Dale (Sandi) Fig, Kingsport, TN, Richard Allen (Karen Lynn) Fig, Parker, CO, and Russ (Karen Ann) Fig, Johnson City, TN, grandchildren, Anthony (Monica) Fig, Puebla, Mexico, and Daniel (Gali) Fig, Ventura, CA, great grandchildren, Amanda Fig, Megan Fig, and Hayes Fig, along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Glencoe Cemetery, Big Stone Gap, VA.
Friends are asked to meet at Glencoe Cemetery for the graveside service.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, the family will hold a Video Conference Memorial at a later date.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Raymond Fig.