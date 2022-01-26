KINGSPORT - Raymond A. Johnson, 88, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Orchard View.
He was born October 4, 1933, in Russell County, VA to the late Loy and Jettie Horne Johnson.
Raymond enjoyed wood working and was an avid NASCAR fan.
He was a retired mechanic having been employed with Mason-Dixon and ABF Trucking in Asheville, NC
He attended the Baptist church.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his son, Michael Raymond Johnson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Hazel Johnson; son, Jeffrey Johnson; sister, Fern Keith (Offeral); brothers, Giles Johnson and wife, Julie, Farrell Johnson; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 am in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11:00 am with Pastor Rick Vanoy officiating. Lisa Quillen will provide the music.
Military Graveside Rites conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 will follow at 12:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Raymond A. Johnson and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.