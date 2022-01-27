KINGSPORT - Raymond A. Johnson, 88, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Orchard View.
The family will receive friends Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 am in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11:00 am with Pastor Rick Vanoy officiating. Lisa Quillen will provide the music.
Military Graveside Rites conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 will follow at 12:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.
