KINGSPORT – Ray Susong, 88, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
KINGSPORT – Ray Susong, 88, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription