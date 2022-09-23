Ray R. Pleasant Sep 23, 2022 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Ray R. Pleasant, 92 of Kingsport, died on September 22. 2022 at Encompass Health following a brief illness.To view arrangements, please visit www.cartertrent.com.Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Pleasant family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Ray R. Pleasant Encompass Health Medicine Illness Funeral Home Arrangement Recommended for you