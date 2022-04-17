Ray J. Susong, 88 went to be with his LORD on Thursday April 14, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living.
The family will receive friends Monday, April 18 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport from 5pm – 7pm. A funeral service will follow with Bro. Scott Schriefer and Rev. John Herdman. Graveside service will be Tuesday at 11am at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Brookdale senior living for their amazing love and care. He considered them all family. Also, we would like to thank Avalon Hospice for seeing to his needs in his final day.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown Kingsport is serving the Susong family.