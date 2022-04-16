Ray J. Susong, 88 went to be with his LORD on Thursday April 14, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living.
He was born Aug. 9, 1933, in Greeneville, TN to parents Alvin Susong and Della Wills Susong. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Phyllis Marshall Susong.
He owned and operated Susong’s Upholstery Shop in Kingsport for almost 60 years. He would still be upholstering today if his health had not declined about a year and a half ago.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include sons, Nickey Susong and Nathan Susong (Teresa) both of Gray, TN. Grand children - Amy Jackson (Nathaniel) High Point NC, Rachel Blevins (Chris) Blountville TN, and Weston Susong, Johnson City TN. Great grandchildren – Hope Blevins, Jacob Ray Blevins, and Kennedy Jackson. One sister Dorothy Koehn, Morristown, TN along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will receive friends Monday, April 18 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport from 5pm – 7pm. A funeral service will follow with Bro. Scott Schriefer and Rev. John Herdman. Graveside service will be Tuesday at 11am at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Brookdale senior living for their amazing love and care. He considered them all family. Also, we would like to thank Avalon Hospice for seeing to his needs in his final day.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown Kingsport is serving the Susong family.