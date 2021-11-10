GATE CITY, VA – Ray Elisha Fields, Sr., 93, Gate City, VA, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center with his family by his bedside. He was born on April 6, 1928, in Duffield, VA. He was the son of Robert and Della Mae (Dalton) Fields.
Ray proudly told stories about his career as a coal miner and about working in the tobacco fields. He also enjoyed working as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Hiltons, VA, for many years. He was a very strong person who fought hard until the end.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Inez (Rogers) Fields (2016); his parents and several sisters and brothers. He is survived by his son, Ray Fields, Jr.; four grandchildren, Michael Fields (fiancée Charity), Gwen Quillen (Craig), Jessica Jessee (Nathan), Amber Bellamy (Scott); seven great-grandchildren, Luke Fields, Ethan Quillen, Hank Fields, Isaiah Jessee, Noah Jessee, Kyra Bellamy, and Anna Quillen; daughter-in-law, Judy Calton; sisters, Callie Hill and Matilda Carter; several nieces and nephews.
Ray resided at the Kingston Assisted Living Center in Duffield, VA, for the last five years of his life. Thanks are not enough for the wonderful staff who cared for him like family. He loved them and thought of this as his home.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA, with Rev. Bill Tignor officiating. Isaiah Jessee will provide violin music.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm for the graveside service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the 3rd floor nurses at Holston Valley Wilcox Hall.
