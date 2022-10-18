KINGSPORT - Ray Cavin, 86, of Kingsport, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home. He was born to the late George Hubert and Ethel Mae (Allen) Cavin.

Ray proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company as an operator after twenty-seven years of dedicated service. Ray loved to play rook and watch the Atlanta Braves. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him.

