KINGSPORT - Ray Cavin, 86, of Kingsport, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home. He was born to the late George Hubert and Ethel Mae (Allen) Cavin.
Ray proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company as an operator after twenty-seven years of dedicated service. Ray loved to play rook and watch the Atlanta Braves. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Cavin; son, Randall Cavin; three brothers; three sisters; and one infant sister.
Survivors include his children, Ellen Cox (Paul), David “Mater” Cavin (Frankie), Tami Southerland (Lyndell); grandchildren, Holden Cavin, Ceaira Harrison (Shane), Cal Southerland, Jon Cox; great-granddaughter, Skyy Byington; bonus grandson, Trae Crawford; special friends, Dennis Ryans, Gary Short and Charlie Short; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Cavin family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Dan Dolen officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of David in East Lawn Memorial Park. Holden Cavin, Cal Southerland, Jon Cox, Trae Crawford, Wade Cavin, Shannon Cavin, Reggie Cavin, Lyndell Southerland and Paul Cox will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Liam Cavin and Mike Cavin.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Cavin family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081