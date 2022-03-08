SURGOINSVILLE – Ray Carpenter, 81, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Bledsoe officiating. David Tipton and John Arnold will provide the music. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 AM.
