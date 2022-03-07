SURGOINSVILLE – Ray Carpenter, 81, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Ray was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School. He retired from Sears Automotive and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his son, Hunter Carpenter; parents, Luther and Chloe Carpenter; sister, Nina Byerly.
Ray is survived by his wife, Lisa Carpenter; sons, Brandon Taylor and special daughter-in-law, Rachel Taylor, Matt Carpenter; grandchildren, Peyton Taylor, Kerstyn, Maddie, and Chloe; several cousins and a very special cousins who he had a special bond with, Leonard and Peggy Chase.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Bledsoe officiating. David Tipton and John Arnold will provide the music. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 AM.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Carpenter family.