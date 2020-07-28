KINGSPORT - Ray Allen Barker, age 65, of Kingsport, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at UT Medical Center. He was born June 13, 1955 in Bristol, Va. and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities area. Ray was a retired contractor and an avid fisherman. He was of the Baptist faith. Ray was preceded in death by his father, Herman A. Crusenberry.
Survivors include his mother, Marie Moore Crusenberry; loving wife of 30 years, Janet Thompson Barker; children, Tammy Hinkle, Scott McMurray and wife Kristi; grandchildren, Geoff Hinkle and Jacob McMurray; great grandchildren, Xzavier, Nevaeh and Mya; sister, Connie Sproles; uncle, Eddie Barker; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Castle officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Scott McMurray, Jacob McMurray, Geoff Hinkle, gene Dean, Bryan Bergeron and Corey Linkous. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the animal shelters in Kingsport.
