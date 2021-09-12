NICKELSVILLE, VA - Ransom R. Repass 87, of Nickelsville went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Life Care of Elizabethton. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shelia Repass.
Survivors include his sons, Randy Repass and wife Kathy, David Repass and wife Lucinda; daughter, Melissa Justice and husband James; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Fredith Gibson; brother, Joe Repass; along with a host of extended family and friends.
A private graveside will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Repass family.