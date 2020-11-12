KINGSPORT - Randy Simpson, 60, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He loved cars and trucks.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Rachel Wade Simpson; sister, Karen Roberts; an infant sister; brothers, Steve and Danny Simpson; nephew, Heath Roberts; and aunt, Ruth Simpson.
Randy is survived by his sisters, Sharon Gaddy, and Brenda Hughes and husband, Bill; aunt, Giftie Kite and several nieces and nephews.
A family graveside service will be held at McPheeters Bend Cemetery with Brother Bob Simpson officiating.