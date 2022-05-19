KINGSPORT - Randy (Moe) Steve Crawford, age 66, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022.
Moe retired from Eastman in 2019, He was a member of Gospel Mission Church of Fall Branch.
Preceded in death by parents June & Helen Crawford; and his grandparents Wes & Callie Crawford.
Survived by his loving wife Ruth Crawford of 42 years; daughter Angie Crawford Bourassa and husband (Chris); grandchildren Stephen, Alisha, Michaela, Tristan, and Alexis; great grandchildren Aria and Damon; brother Leonard Crawford and wife (Linda); sister Diane Crawford; several nieces and nephews; and his four-legged best friend Ruby Moosehead Crawford.
The Crawford family will receive friends Saturday May 21, 2022, from 5 - 7 PM with a funeral service to follow at 7 PM all at East Lawn Funeral Home. Rev. Kevin Hilton, and Rev. Lewis Meade. With Burial Sunday May 22, 2022 at 2 PM in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Crawford family.