NICKELSVILLE, VA - 56, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Randy was born in Lebanon, VA on April 1, 1966, and was the son of the Valice (Farmer) Meade and the late Ned Harrison Meade.
Randy was a graduate of Twin Springs High School and was employed by the Scott County School System.
He is survived by his High School sweetheart and loving wife of 35 years, Vickie (Davis) Meade, daughter, Halie Meade and Thomas Blyleven, son, Zachary Davis-Meade and partner, Tyler Neal, mother, Valice (Farmer) Meade, sister, Brenda (Roger) Sluss, brothers, Jerry (Kim) Meade, Terry (Marsha Winters) Meade, and Andy (Tammy) Meade, granddaughter, Neddie Meade, along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. H. Wayne Meade, and Evangelist Travis Stapleton officiating. Ryan Stapleton will provide the music.
Burial will follow at the Hartsock Cemetery, Long Hollow Road, Nickelsville, VA.
Jerry Meade, Terry Meade, Andy Meade, Daniel Sluss, Jody Brown, Koty Meade, Nathan Sluss, and Roger Sluss will serve as pallbearers. John Meade, Billy Jack Vicars, Terry Vicars, Derrick Ramsey, Trevor Gilreath, Jack King, Bobby Burton, and Rex Gilreath will serve as honorary pallbearers.