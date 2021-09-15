PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Randy McAlister 53, passed away on Tuesday, Sept 14, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Randy was born in St. Charles, Virginia. He was the son of William David McAlister and Lue Vernie (McCann) McAlister. He spent his childhood attending various churches with his family. He truly met the love of his life over 32 years ago and their journey was one of True Love. Randy was a devoted friend who took time to develop friendships and maintain them over the longhaul. He loved his family dearly and will be missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his maternal, and paternal grandparents, his mother, Lue Vernie McAlister, two brothers; Billy Joe McAlister, & Jesse Allen McAlister.
He is survived by his devoted wife Leslie (Vaughn) McAlister of the home, son, R.J. McAlister, father, David McAlister of Jonesville, VA., sisters; Mary Jones & husband Danny of Rogersville, TN., Evelyn Kerns & husband Steve of Duffield VA., D.J. McAlister of Jonesville, VA., special nephew; Christopher Lawson & wife Rebecca of Duffield, VA., several nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends.
The family will recieve friends on Thursday, Sept. 16 2021., from 5- 7 p.m. for the visitation at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will be conducted following in the funeral home's chapel with Michael Riebe officiating.
An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfunerahome.com
Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.