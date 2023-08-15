CHURCH HILL - John Randall “Randy” Marsh, 62 of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 14, 2023, at his home. Born in Kingsport, he had resided all of his life in the Ross Camp Ground Community. Randy was a graduate of Church Hill High School. He was formerly employed by Harper and Ladd Grocery, Rental Uniform, and Holston Defense. Randy was an avid NASCAR fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his daughter and grandsons.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, John and Emogene Marsh; sister, Sandra Mayo and husband John; nephew, John Kiser; brother-in-law, Jerry Jessee.

