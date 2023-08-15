CHURCH HILL - John Randall “Randy” Marsh, 62 of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 14, 2023, at his home. Born in Kingsport, he had resided all of his life in the Ross Camp Ground Community. Randy was a graduate of Church Hill High School. He was formerly employed by Harper and Ladd Grocery, Rental Uniform, and Holston Defense. Randy was an avid NASCAR fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his daughter and grandsons.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, John and Emogene Marsh; sister, Sandra Mayo and husband John; nephew, John Kiser; brother-in-law, Jerry Jessee.
Survivors include his daughter, Megan Templeton; two grandsons, Bryce and Owen Templeton; sisters, Brenda Jessee, Karen Salyer and husband Jerry, and Judy Kiser; niece, Aimee Morelock and husband Eric; three nephews, Greg Jessee and wife Melissa, Halley Harper, and Gunnar Kiser; two-great nieces, Kyra Reed and Chloe Morelock; and two great-nephews, Ryan Jessee and Trey Lawson.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. with Jerry Salyer and Greg Jessee officiating.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Ross Camp Ground Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ross Camp Ground Cemetery Fund, c/o Janie Kincheloe, 107 Ivy Lane, Gray, TN 37615