CHURCH HILL, TN/KEOKEE, VA - Randy Lynn Spears, 74, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn.
He was born and raised in Keokee, Va. He worked as an Electrical Engineer for the Schriber/Harris Graphics Co., Dayton, Oh. for over 20 years. Randy proudly served his country in the U. S. Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He attended Keokee Pentecostal Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Spears and Pansy (McKinney) Spears Hawkins; sister, Sandra Hobbs; mother of his children, Wanda Lee (Dinsmore) Spears; and a step daughter, Angela Lee Wilder.
Surviving are his wife of nine years, Helen Spears; daughters, Tracy Cooper (Shawn), Clarksville, Oh. and Crista Fannin (Kevin), Union, Oh.; grandchildren, Samantha Hall, Zachary Hall (Elizabeth), Colton Fannin (Brittany), Shayla Hurst (Damon) and Gracie Blanken; great grandchildren, Cadence Hall, Kinsley Fannin, Killian Hurst, Devin Hurst, Dylan Hurst, Ellie Cox, Tytus Cox, Colson Cox, Landon Chandler and Harper Herron; step children, Paula Blanken (Greg), Paul Herron (Nowatta) and Greg Herron, all of Church Hill, and Troy “Doodle” Herron (Michelle), Keokee, Va.; step and half siblings; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will be conducted 1:00pm on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bruce Johnson officiating. Military rites, by the Va. National Guard Honors Team, will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be: Shawn Cooper, Kevin Fannin, Zachary Hall, Colton Hall, Greg Blanken, II and Preston Cox.
