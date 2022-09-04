KINGSPORT - Randy Lowe, 49, of Kingsport, entered into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was a 1991 graduate of Daniel Boone High School. He worked as a certified welder until he became disabled from a car accident. Randy was of the Baptist faith and loved visiting different churches, sharing his testimony. Randy was an avid Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Braves fan. He always showed extreme courage and unwavering faith.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Don Fields; grandparents, Herman and Helen Lowe and Thomas and Dessie Moss; and best buddy, Alex “Little Duke”.
Randy is survived by his wife of 27 years, his angel, Becky; parents, Roy and Carol Lowe; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanie and Charlie Davis; brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Robin Lowe; mother-in-law, Rebecca Fields; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Donna and Joey Crawford; special aunt, Rachel Bond; special uncle, Jacob Ketron; special family members, Punkin, Mandy, Johnny, Beth, Hope, Abigail, Jo Jo, Amara, Janyiah, Zen, Bri, Chrissy, Grant, Jordan, Robby, Jacob, and Jesse; and special friends, Danita, Ben, Junior, and Roy T.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ray Amos, Sr. officiating.
Pallbearers will be Rachel Bond, Roy Lowe, Jr., Grant Lowe, Charlie Davis, Beth Dunbar, Amanda Ketron, Danita Newton, and Robby Russell.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a Cemetery Marker Fund, c/o Becky Lowe, 317 Lucy Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.