KINGSPORT - Randy Lowe, 49, of Kingsport, entered into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was a 1991 graduate of Daniel Boone High School. He worked as a certified welder until he became disabled from a car accident. Randy was of the Baptist faith and loved visiting different churches, sharing his testimony. Randy was an avid Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Braves fan. He always showed extreme courage and unwavering faith.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Don Fields; grandparents, Herman and Helen Lowe and Thomas and Dessie Moss; and best buddy, Alex “Little Duke”.

