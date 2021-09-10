BIG STONE GAP, VA - Randy Lewis Johnson, 64, gained his angel wings on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, surrounded by love at Norton Community Hospital.
Randy was a coal miner for 43 years at several location; the last location he worked was Lone Mountain Coal. Randy attended East Stone Gap Methodist Church. Randy was an avid golfer and a long-time member of the Cedar Hill Country Club in Jonesville, Va. Randy enjoyed being a dedicated Virginia Tech Hokie Fan and he rarely missed a game. He loved riding his Harleys, one he called Ole’ Blue and his new Harley Trike. He loved riding his sling shot and taking his antique cars to car shows. His favorite pastimes were deer hunting, playing baseball, and fishing. He loved talking to people and helping anyone he could. Randy and his wife were foster parents to several children in the area. He had love in his heart for all. He was the Best Father to his children who could not have asked for anyone better. He wasn’t only a husband to his wife Sissy, he was her best friend, her forever Doll Baby. One of his most favorite places to spend time was the Lake Home he and his wife had on Douglas Lake. He loved sitting on the porch Eagle watching.
He was a beloved husband, father, father -in-law, brother, son -in -law, grandfather, and seemed to be everyone’s friend. He will be truly missed by all who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buster and Helen (Goode) Johnson; brother, Wendell Johnson; sister, Donna Johnson; and brothers-in-law, John Griffin and Charles Christian.
Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth “Sissy” Johnson; children, Brandon Johnson (Greta), Big Stone Gap, Sarah Johnson, of the home, step son, Travis Pennington, Exeter, Va., Brittany Makris (Todd), Opelika, Al., Andrew McFarland, Big Stone Gap; two grandchildren, Haley Pennington and Hunter Pennington; grand-dog, Neeko; siblings, Stanley Johnson (Dorothy), Dryden, Va., Sandra Sue Campbell (Bob), Duffield, Va., Carrie Griffin, Wise, Va., Ora Christian, Keokee, Va., Sheila Clark (Norman), Jonesville, Va., Regeina Johnson, Big Stone Gap, Betty Rhoten (Dave), Big Stone Gap; Patsy Stanton (Roger), Keokee, Va., and Jeff Johnson (Crystal), Kingsport, Tn.; several nieces and nephews; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert “Shorty” and Mary Fannon, Dryden, Va.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jonathan Fannon (Arielle), Dryden, Va.; special friends Scott and Melissa Morgan; the mother of his sons, Janet Johnson; and many friends.
The Family would like to thank the nursing staff at Norton Community Hospital ICU.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until 2:00pm on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue W., Big Stone Gap, Va. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:00pm on Saturday with Pastor Norman Clark, Rev. Brad Stapleton and Greg Townsend ministering.
Family and friends are invited to continue in the celebration of Randy’s life on Sunday, September 12, 2021. You can meet at Gilliam Funeral Home at 12:00 noon and travel with the family or meet the family at Fancher’s Campground in Dandridge, Tn.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Johnson family.