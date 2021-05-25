BLOUNTVILLE - Randy Halterman, 59, of Blountville, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.
He was a butcher by trade and formerly managed the Meat Department at Walmart, and worked for Food City, and A&A Painting. Randy loved the outdoors, hiking, camping, fishing, NASCAR, baseball, and he was a music fanatic. He had a photographic memory and could remember any significant date in his life. Randy loved his friends and family very much, he loved to make people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his birth father, Russell Halterman; and dad, Bobby Mongold.
Survivors include his daughter, Chelsea Nicole Halterman; mother, Wilma Mongold; brother, Mike Halterman; sisters, Wanda Fry, Linda Carpenter, Lorri Goebel and husband Billy, Jennifer Shelton and husband David; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Randy’s final wish was for cremation. There will be no services held at his request. Randy would want you to spend time with your family outdoors.
