ROGERSVILLE - Randy Curtis Brooks, age 53, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Friday, August 14, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Dan Brown officiating. Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Brooks family.